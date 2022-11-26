Grab a superb wireless office mouse for just £30 this Black Friday

You can never really have too many PC mice, whether you want them for gaming or general office work, and this Logitech MX Anywhere 2S deal from Amazon might just add another one to the collection.

Amazon has it for £29.99, which provides you with a massive £55 price cut on the rodent’s usual £84.99 price.

With that being said, if this MX Anywhere 2S deal isn’t for you, then we’ve got a modicum of the best Black Friday deals available on our main roundup article, with everything from games consoles to phones and projectors all heavily discounted.

As for the MX Anywhere 2S office mouse, it may be a little bit older than Logitech’s newest lineup of peripherals, but remains an excellent mouse for office duties. This is thanks to its comfortable and contoured shape, and in this grey colourway with patterned sides, it also looks fetching and modern, too.

Inside, it packs in a 4000 DPI sensor, the same as on Logitech’s famed MX Master 3 (that’s also a lot more expensive!) and brings with it accurate Darkfield tracking and a sensor that works on pretty much all surfaces. Compared to gaming mice, 4000 DPI may not seem a lot, but for office work, it’s more than enough.

In addition, the MX Anywhere 2S is said to last for up to 70 days on a full charge, which gives you peace of mind about not having to charge it up often, but if you do get caught short, a three-minute charge can provide you with a day’s worth of runtime. This is also a mouse that connects via both Bluetooth and a 2.4GHz receiver, giving you the ability to connect to up to 3 devices for maximum productivity.

The Keepa graph below details the mouse’s price history, and how the discount Amazon has provided on the MX Anywhere 2S is a genuine cut down to its best price in several months. If you want a brilliant little office mouse that should make you and your workflows more productive, then this is a solid choice.

Keepa Logitech MX Anywhere 2S. Image Credit: Trusted Reviews

