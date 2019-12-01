Grab a half price NOW TV smart box bundle this Cyber Monday

Black Friday is over and done with, but there are still plenty of great savings to take advantage of. Currys PC World are selling NOW TV Smart Box bundles half price.

The box is £24.99, down from £49. The 4K box with voice search comes with a month of Sky Cinema, Sky Entertainment and Kids content, as well as one Sky Sports day pass.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals - NOW TV Smart Box Half Price NOW TV bundle You can pick up a NOW TV smart box for less in Currys PC World's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale.

Picking up a Sky Sports day pass is a great way to access Premier League football, World Championship boxing and a wide range of televised sporting events.

The Now TV Smart Box is a great package and was reasonably priced even at the original £49 price. It’s easy to set up and, when used in conjunction with a Sky TV pass, like those included in this bundle, it offers a great range of content.

Our reviewer, Steve Withers, said: “This cheap, feature-packed and easy to use smart TV box is great for 4K streaming – but NOW TV itself is still limited to 720p and stereo.

“The main reason for buying this particular box is to gain access to NOW TV, a contract-free subscription streaming service offered by Sky. You pay a daily, weekly, or monthly fee to get access to the broadcaster’s content, without having to install a satellite dish or commit to a long-term contract.”

There are a few drawbacks though, there’s no Dolby Atmos or Dolby Vision support, and the range of apps could be wider. Roku make the box for NOW TV and their stick actually offers more apps, but it’s more expensive too.

If you’re in the market for an affordable convenient streaming option that can offer access to every kind of content you might want, from Premier League football to great films, then this NOW TV box could be a good deal for you.

