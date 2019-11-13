Grab a 58-inch 4K Ultra HD TV for only £349 in this early Black Friday deal

Straight out of the blocks and starting some of the best Black Friday deals early, AO.com are offering a killer deal on this Toshiba 58″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV. It’s only £349.

For a 4K Ultra HD set of this size, that’s absolutely immense value. It comes complete with smart TV features too, so you can conveniently access all your favourite streaming platforms. Toshiba also equipped the set with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, so it can integrate easily with your consoles and other devices.

Link it up to an Alexa-compatible smart speaker and you’ll be able to use voice commands to pull up your Netflix library or find a new film.

In terms of design, it’s a lovely looking set. It’s sleek and slim despite the discount price-tag. That makes it feel, at least from a distance, like a premium product. However, some recent Toshiba sets have been a little plastic-y in their finish, even the top of the (budget) line 55UL7A63DB, which we reviewed, was guilty of this. Expect the same here, but, realistically, when picking up a 4K TV of this size, for this price, what does it matter?

It’s our view that any TV of this kind will encounter the odd performance issue, however small, if it’s retailing at less than £500. This is well under and was even before this discount, so if you’re a real perfectionist it isn’t the perfect buy. But, let’s be fair, it is a 4K Ultra HD set, so it’s going to look nice.

When we reviewed the slightly higher end 55″ Toshiba set, John Archer said: “The Toshiba 55UL7A63DB is a 55-inch 4K TV costing less than £500. That’s enough in itself to grab the attention of any TV bargain hunter – but it’s just the start of its attractions.

“It also carries a pretty respectable smart TV system, and supports not just high dynamic range, but the premium Dolby Vision HDR format, too.”

This £349 set is ever so slightly lower-end than its 55-inch cousin, but packs most of the same features and is an amazing package for the price. If you’re in the market for a new TV and don’t want to break the bank, this is the deal for you.

