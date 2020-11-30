Grab 2 Amazon Fire Stick Lite dongles for £35 this Cyber Monday

After Black Friday comes Cyber Monday, and Amazon is, of course, taking part. As part of the deals day you can bag yourself a duo of Fire Stick Lites for just £35.

These dongles are great for adding some smarts to your TV and if you’ve been on the hunt for a couple then this deal is strong. You can bag yourself two Fire Stick Lites for £35, saving yourself an extra £5 off the already reduced Black Friday price.

DEAL: 2x Fire Stick Lites for £35 from Amazon

Usually, these sticks retail for £29.99, however Amazon is currently selling them for £19.99. Bagging two of them for £35 seems like a proper bargain to us.

This is the latest version of Amazon’s most affordable Fire TV Stick and it was released a couple of months ago. While it doesn’t offer 4K HDR streaming, it does do 1080p and is a great choice if your TV isn’t packing a 4K resolution.

The basic function of this stick is to add some smarts your TV and this is great if your set doesn’t have apps or they’re not the right ones. The Fire Stick plugs into an HDMI port, connects to the internet and gives you loads of content to watch. It also comes with a remote and totes the Alexa assistant that lives inside Echo devices.

Of course, media apps are the key here and the Fire TV Stick Lite packs a lot of them. Prime Video is here, along with Netflix, YouTube, ITV Hub, All 4, My 5 and Pluto TV. There’s also Disney+ for streaming The Mandalorian, Eurosport and Sky News. You can stream Premier League football with the BT Sport app and BBC channels through iPlayer. Music apps are here too, with Prime Music and Spotify.

You can search with your voice thanks to the Alexa remote and it comes with all the cables you need to get started.

