Plenty of Black Friday savings are still available this weekend. Currys PC World have discounted a brand new Nintendo Switch release, Pokemon Shield is down from £49.99 to a fantastic £36.99.

This game only came out a few weeks ago and we weren’t expecting a discount so soon. As a result, this is one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen on games.

Catch this great Black Friday deal on Pokemon Shield Pokemon Shield on Nintendo Switch You can get your hands on Pokemon Shield for less in Currys PC World's Black Friday sale.

This discount is doubly notable because Nintendo aren’t known for offering discounts at all on their big games. This is a Black Friday deal to savour then, especially if you’re a Pokemon fan.

We loved Pokemon Sword and Shield. Trusted Reviews’ Jade King awarded the game a four star rating, saying “Pokemon Sword and Shield is an excellent entry in Game Freak’s iconic franchise, pushing the series forward in some exciting ways while never forgetting the roots that made it so loved in the first place. While it underwhelms in its visuals and under-baked use of new ideas, the act of exploring Galar and catching creatures remains as delightfully compelling as it’s ever been – and that’s what really matters in the end.”

While the game’s visuals weren’t cutting edge, we loved the game-play, exploring the world and coming across new Pokemon.

The game’s battle system is pretty much un-changed from previous outings, which we think was a good choice. Good use of hotkeys make battles flow and there are plenty of interesting encounters to dive into.

Overall, this is a fantastic Black Friday saving for gamers. Discounts don’t come along often on the best new Nintendo releases, so this could be well worth scooping up at £36.99.

