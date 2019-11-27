It’s Black Friday 2019 deals week and John Lewis has kicked off the celebrations with some great savings on a GoPro Hero 8 bundle.

GoPro is king when it comes to fully-featured action cameras and often our only issue with the cameras is the price. This deal makes investing in the recently-released GoPro Hero 8 Black much easier to swallow.

John Lewis has currently chopped £100 off the price, giving you the GoPro Hero 8 Black, microSD card, extra battery, grip and headmount for £329.99. That’s actually cheaper than the price Amazon is asking for just the camera alone. Can’t say fairer than that.

This latest flagship action cam boasts improved stabilisation to give you silky smooth footage even when you’re being super active, 4K 60fps support and Wi-Fi for easily transferring your snaps and video to a phone for easy sharing.

You’ll also get a 32GB microSD card for storage, a mount to attach the camera to your head and an extra battery so you can swap in quickly when you run out of juice

The best way of summing up the GoPro Hero 8 Black comes from our 4/5 star review: “The best GoPro yet, but without its Mod accessories the Hero 8 Black is only a mild improvement on its predecessor – and one that struggles to justify its £50 premium over the Hero 7 Black or DJI Osmo Action. There are minor upgrades to video quality, audio and HyperSmooth stabilisation, plus that useful built-in mount. Its UI tweaks also mean it’s the most refined, customisable GoPro yet.”

