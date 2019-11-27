Want a very cheap GoPro this Christmas? This Black Friday deal is for you

GoPro deals are coming thick and fast this Black Friday, with Argos now offering the GoPro Hero 7 for £129.99 making it a tempting prospect for anyone looking for an excellent entry-level action cam.

GoPro is the king when it comes down to action cameras and the Hero 7 White is one of the brand’s more affordable products, giving you many of the classic GoPro features for a price that is much lighter on your wallet. This could be the ideal Christmas gift for something looking to get started in filming their extreme pursuits.

GoPro Hero 7 White Argos Deal GoPro Hero 7 White Argos has slashed the price of the GoPro Hero 7 White just in time for Black Friday

The Hero 7 White shoots in FHD (or 1440p if y0u want to use the whole 4:3 sensor) quality, can capture 10MP snaps and packs a touchscreen on the back for easy navigation through the various menus and options available. You’ve also got Wi-Fi for file transfers and a body that’s waterproof up to 10m.

We commented on the video quality of the Hero 7 in our review, saying “The GoPro Hero 7 White is largely frills-free. Still, that the core quality of each aspect of its video is rock-solid makes this one of the better affordable action cameras.” Obviously for a video camera quality of the actual footage is paramount.

In our 4/5 GoPro Hero 7 White review we said: “If you fancy yourself a professional YouTuber in the making, you should aim higher than the Hero7 White. It doesn’t capture in 4K, offer proper slo-mo or any way to attach an external mic. If you need those features, then the GoPro Hero7 Black is the best action camera you can buy right now.”

GoPro Hero 7 White Argos Deal GoPro Hero 7 White Argos has slashed the price of the GoPro Hero 7 White just in time for Black Friday

Black Friday is just kicking off and we expect a load of deals to hit over the next few days and over the weekend. We’ll be covering all the best ones on Trusted Reviews so keep an eye on our Black Friday 2019 deals page so you don’t miss out.

If you want to be up to date with the latest deals over Black Friday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Max is one the longest-serving members of the Trusted Reviews team. He was features editor but his expertise on mobile phones and tablets meant he transitioned to the role of mobile, wearables and tab…