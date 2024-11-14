Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Google’s top-scoring security camera has a Black Friday price tag that’s tough to beat

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Looking for an affordable way to keep an eye on your home? The Nest Cam (indoor, wired) has dropped to just £59.99 ahead of Black Friday weekend. 

The indoor security camera would usually cost you £89.99, meaning you’ll save 33% by shopping today. That’s £30 back in your pocket in time for Christmas. 

Save 33% on the Google Nest Cam (indoor, wired) on Amazon today. The indoor security camera is now just £59.99 down from £89.99, saving you £30 when you shop this limited-time deal.

This also happens to be the cheapest we’ve seen the Nest Cam (indoor, wired) since last Black Friday and the one before that, making this the perfect time to pick up the indoor security camera.

Is the Nest Cam (indoor, wired) worth buying? 

A low(ish) priced security camera with some very clever built-in features

Pros

  • Built-in recording
  • Integrated object detection
  • Good video quality

Cons

  • New app worse than old one
  • Works with Google Assistant only

The Nest Cam (indoor, wired) is an indoor security camera from Google that can be set up in minutes via your usual power outlet and the Google Home app.

Designed to help you monitor your home 24/7, this 1080p camera allows you to check in on your home at any time from anywhere via a live feed on your phone.

The app sends alerts directly to your phone, with different notifications available for different situations, such as people and pets. There’s HDR to ensure the image is clear in bright sunlight and night vision to help you monitor your home at night.

You can also save clips, share them, and view up to three hours of event video history. Connect a Nest Aware subscription, and you can access up to 60 days of event video history and 10 days of 24/7 video history.

“Good value and with built-in storage and object detection, the Nest Cam (indoor, wired) is a great little indoor camera”, wrote home technology editor David Ludlow in his 4.5-star review. “While the Google Home app isn’t as good as the old Nest one, the issues are minor. Given the balance of features and price, it’s hard to fault this camera”.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Nest Cam (indoor, wired) review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re also interested in increasing the security in your car, look no further than this Nextbase Black Friday dash cam deal.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

