Google’s highly-anticipated Pixel Watch is already being discounted

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Launched with much anticipation a couple of months, Google’s Pixel Watch has already picked up a price cut.

While not labelled as part of its huge Black Friday sale, Amazon has currently reduced the price of the Pixel Watch LTE version by £33 – bringing it down to £346.46.

That’s a good price for a smartwatch that’s pretty much brand-new and one of the first proper discounts we’ve seen.

Of course, there are loads of other Black Friday deals happening right, and we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday deals and the best Amazon Black Friday to ensure you’re getting the best possible savings on your tech.

The Google Pixel Watch is the much-hyped and long-awaited first smartwatch from Google and it’s built especially for Android phones. It has a circular display with curved and domed glass, a crown for navigation and straps that can be popped off and customised.

Unlike some of the other smartwatches on the market, the Pixel Watch is small and doesn’t look much like a computer on your wrist. One of our favourite things about it is the overall look, which has the sleekness we’ve come to expect from a Pixel device.

It’s certainly not the most feature-rich smartwatch around – if you’re after something a little more sporty this excellent Garmin deal is a much better choice – but it still packs a number of nice elements. One of those is the Fitbit integration, which includes clever sleep tracking a number of workout options.

Elsewhere, there’s deep integration with Google services – including the Assistant – and you can use the NFC for Google Pay payments. Apps can be downloaded from Google Play

In our review of the Pixel Watch, we said “The Google Pixel Watch in many ways is a very good showcase for a pure, more likeable version of Wear OS.”

