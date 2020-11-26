Google’s excellent Pixel 4a 5G is even more tempting for £26pm

Bag the Google Pixel 4a 5G for £9.99 upfront and £26 a month with this enticing Black Friday deal from Mobiles.co.uk

This Black Friday shopping season is the ideal time to upgrade your phone and if you’ve previously used BF to bag a new contract you might be due a renewal. One phone deal that has particularly caught our eye gets you the Google Pixel 4a 5G for a tenner upfront (well, £9.99 to be precise) and £26pm.

Deal: Pixel 4a 5G for £26pm from mobiles.co.uk

This is a 24 month contract with Vodafone and it gets you unlimited calls, unlimited texts and an impressive 60GB of data. If you’re in a 5G area, this will be 5G data too so expect snappy downloads as this is a 5G phone. Other benefits include access to a Very Me discount app and the ability to use your minutes, calls and data in over 48 EU destinations.

When you look at this contract over the 2 year period, it totals £634. The phone itself costs £499, so you’re getting the rest for £135.

We’re big fans of the Pixel 4a 5G. It sits in the middle of Google’s 2020 line and offers bits of both the 4a and Pixel 5. There’s the same excellent camera as the 5 along with the snappy Snapdragon 765G chipset. You get 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, plus a 6.1-inch OLED display. The 12MP camera is the real star though, and this is easily the best camera around for the price.

In our Pixel 4a 5G review we said praised that excellent camera, its excellent use of software and the promise of lots of updates.

