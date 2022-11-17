Google starts Black Friday early with hefty Chromecast HD price cut

Google has kicked off its Black Friday deals nice and early this year, and one of the early highlights is an impressive 24% off the price of a new Chromecast with Google TV HD streaming dongle.

The Chromecast with Google TV HD only launched at the end of September, but it’s already received a massive price cut courtesy of Black Friday.

Typically selling for a an already reasonable £34.99, you can currently pick one up for just £24.99. That’s a saving of £10 or 24%. This saving is available through the Google Store on Amazon and direct from Google itself.

The Chromecast with Google TV HD is a compact puck that plugs into your TV’s HDMI port. You also get a remote control with full voice control, so you can use Google Assistant to control your TV, not to mention any smart home gear and Nest speakers you have hooked up.

While it only hits 1080p at 60fps, there is support for HDR (including HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG2) and Dolby Atmos.

All in all, it’s an ideal purchase for those with a smaller second TV or monitor, or simply for those who haven’t upgraded to a 4K TV yet. Especially at this knock-down price. Google built this product with affordability in mind, and it just got a whole lot more affordable.

Google has a bunch of top savings this Black Friday, including a third of the Pixel 6. Given that the Pixel 7 is a relatively minor upgrade, that’s a great deal for a brilliant camera phone.

