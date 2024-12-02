Check out the latest Black Friday 2024 deals here

Google Pixel Tablet is the price it always should’ve been on Cyber Monday

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google’s Pixel Tablet is a pure Android tablet, which is an awesome buy for people in the ecosystem. For Cyber Monday it’s available for a huge discount.

Right now Amazon is selling the Google Pixel Tablet for $279, which is a $120 saving on the $399 asking price. In the UK you can get the Pixel Tablet for £100 off, bringing the price down to £299.

This model comes with 128GB of storage and you can choose from the porcelain or hazel colourways. This is the variant without the speaker docking station that turns the device into a communal smart display. This product comes with fast delivery at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members too.

Our reviewer was a fan of the 11-inch LCD display with a 2560 x 1600 pixels, commenting that it “renders photos, videos and text very crisply.”

Battery life won’t let you down either, with our reviewer saying you’ll get a few days of multi-hour use before needing to recharge the battery.

“An hour of Netflix streaming took 14% off the battery, which is more than I would expect, but I did find myself upping the brightness more than usual to be able to comfortably watch. 30 minutes of light gaming took off 7%,” our tester found.

The Pixel Tablet is powered by the Tensor G2 chip, backed by 8GB of RAM, and you’ll get up to five years of Pixel security updates. Our reviewer said that chip enabled most games to play well “including Stardew Valley and Call of Duty Mobile – with the tablet keeping completely cool throughout.”

There’s Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 for solid connectivity too.

Our reviewer called the Pixel Tablet “a good content-consumption device with a sharp display and nice software. It pairs well with Google’s other products, like the Pixel Buds, and is visually appealing.”

We gave it a 3.5-star score from a possible five.

