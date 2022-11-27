 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Google Pixel 6a Bargain: Free phone, 100GB data for just £18 a month

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

There’s no doubt the Pixel 6a has been the star of Black Friday, consistently being one of our favourite deals of the week.

But if you’d rather not drop down much cash upfront then this contract deal is an absolute steal. as you’re getting the Pixel 6a for absolutely nothing.

The monthly cost is £18, which gets you a whopping 100GB of data on the Three network along with unlimited calls and unlimited texts.

We’ve covered a load of the best Black Friday deals over the past week, and many of them are still live. There are plenty of the best Amazon Black Friday deals available too.

As the Pixel 6a is a 5G capable device, you can also turn that 100GB of data into 100GB of 5G data – this is much faster than 4G data and ensures the phone is future-proof.

Google Pixel 6a Bargain: Free phone, 100GB data for just £18 a month

Google Pixel 6a Bargain: Free phone, 100GB data for just £18 a month

The monthly cost is £18, which gets you a whopping 100GB of data on the Three network along with unlimited calls and unlimited texts.

  • BuyMobiles
  • £18 a month
  • Free phone
View Deal

While this deal is a bargain, costing £432 over the course of the 24 month contract, you can rest assured you’re getting a very good phone. The Pixel 6a takes excellent photos thanks to the great camera, is very fast thanks to the Tensor chipset and will last a good while between charges.

There’s 128GB storage, 6GB RAM and Google’s fantastic version of Android which frequently gets updates with extra features and skills.

In our in-depth review of the Pixel 6a we praised the lovely small form-factor, the reliable camera and more. At this price, the Pixel 6a is easily one of our favourite phones of the year.

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

The iPhone 13 deal we’ve been waiting for is here

The iPhone 13 deal we’ve been waiting for is here

Chris Smith 4 mins ago
Save £250 on this brand new 2022 50-inch Hisense 4K TV

Save £250 on this brand new 2022 50-inch Hisense 4K TV

Kob Monney 8 mins ago
This Denon soundbar is an absolute steal at just £139

This Denon soundbar is an absolute steal at just £139

Hannah Davies 14 mins ago
The iPhone is finally cheap with this incredible iPhone 11 deal

The iPhone is finally cheap with this incredible iPhone 11 deal

Peter Phelps 17 mins ago
Buy £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.85 in Black Friday bargain

Buy £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.85 in Black Friday bargain

Ryan Jones 25 mins ago
Save £310 on the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with this Black Friday bargain

Save £310 on the RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with this Black Friday bargain

Reece Bithrey 43 mins ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.