There’s no doubt the Pixel 6a has been the star of Black Friday, consistently being one of our favourite deals of the week.

But if you’d rather not drop down much cash upfront then this contract deal is an absolute steal. as you’re getting the Pixel 6a for absolutely nothing.

The monthly cost is £18, which gets you a whopping 100GB of data on the Three network along with unlimited calls and unlimited texts.

We’ve covered a load of the best Black Friday deals over the past week, and many of them are still live. There are plenty of the best Amazon Black Friday deals available too.

As the Pixel 6a is a 5G capable device, you can also turn that 100GB of data into 100GB of 5G data – this is much faster than 4G data and ensures the phone is future-proof.

Google Pixel 6a Bargain: Free phone, 100GB data for just £18 a month The monthly cost is £18, which gets you a whopping 100GB of data on the Three network along with unlimited calls and unlimited texts. BuyMobiles

£18 a month

Free phone View Deal

While this deal is a bargain, costing £432 over the course of the 24 month contract, you can rest assured you’re getting a very good phone. The Pixel 6a takes excellent photos thanks to the great camera, is very fast thanks to the Tensor chipset and will last a good while between charges.

There’s 128GB storage, 6GB RAM and Google’s fantastic version of Android which frequently gets updates with extra features and skills.

In our in-depth review of the Pixel 6a we praised the lovely small form-factor, the reliable camera and more. At this price, the Pixel 6a is easily one of our favourite phones of the year.

Best Black Friday Deals