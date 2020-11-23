The Google Pixel 4a is already one of the best budget phones around and now it’s even more tempting thanks to this hefty price cut.

Black Friday is a great time to buy a new phone and you don’t need to take out a long contract to bag one on the cheap. Amazon currently has chopped £30 off the excellent Pixel 4a, which was already one of our favourite budget phones at its £349 RRP. But at £319 it really is hard to resist.

This is an Amazon Black Friday deal, so if you’re a Prime member expect quick delivery.

Deal: Pixel 4a for just £319 (save £30) from Amazon

Deal: Pixel 4a 5G for just £449 (save £50) from Amazon

The Pixel 4a is an excellent device, with one of the best cameras around. It also has a 5.8-inch FHD+ screen, 3 years of OS updates and a really impressive battery life. The 12MP camera boasts Night Sight, Live HDR+ and good video recording.

In our Pixel 4a review we said, “If you’re after a small, affordable Android phone (£349/$349) with a nice screen, future proof software that’ll receive big updates for the next three years and a fantastically reliable camera then you’re not going to be disappointed with the Pixel 4a.”

Amazon has also slashed the cost of the Pixel 4a 5G, taking it down from £499 to £449. This is slightly larger than the 4a, with a 6.1-inch display and 5G network support thanks to the Snapdragon 765G chipset. There’s an extra camera on the back too.

You can’t go wrong with either Pixel 4a model at these lower prices, so it just comes down to whether or not you’d rather have a smaller phone that fits in your hand or a larger device with a second camera. Either way, both deals are a bargain.

