With one of the best cameras on any phone, the Pixel 4 is an excellent choice if you’re big on snapping photos everywhere you go – and now it’s even more tempting thanks to this deal.
For Black Friday, Mobiles is offering the Pixel 4 in either white, black or orange for a mere £29 a month (over the course of 24 months) with a very reasonable £9.99 upfront fee or a free Home Hub. That’s a low monthly payment for a phone that has only been available for a few weeks.
Google Pixel 4 64GB
Pixel 4 64GB and FREE Google Home Hub
Pixel 4 on Vodafone with 20GB data and a free Home Hub with a mere £9.99 upfront fee
For your monthly fee you get 20GB data along with unlimited calls and texts. Mobiles is also throwing in a FREE Google Home Hub (which normally sells for £119). This is one of Google’s nifty smart home displays that packs the Assistant.
The Pixel 4 itself is a great Android phone. It’s got clean software direct from Google that’ll get updates likely before everyone else, the high-end Snapdragon 855 chipset and 6GB RAM. There’s also a snazzy radar on the front for the quick face unlocking.
But the real star of the show is the camera. The dual rear sensors take some of the most detailed pictures of any phone we’ve reviewed and you won’t be disappointed.
In our 4/5 review of the Pixel 4 we said, “Featuring an excellent camera and a completely clean Android 10 install, Google’s Pixel 4 is an excellent phone that matches – if not beats – key competitors in a number of areas. It’s not the prettiest phone around, and for the money you can get phones with better hardware, like the OnePlus 7T. But Google’s imaging wizardry and clean software more than make up for this. However, its battery life is way shorter than most competing handsets.”
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for buying advice.