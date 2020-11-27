Google Home Price Drop: Grab it for just £29.95 this Black Friday

If you want to smarten up your home then the Google Home is a cheap and effective way of doing that, especially with this latest Black Friday price cut from eBay.

As part of the Black Friday sale, you can grab a Google Home for £29.95. That’s £10 off the previous price and far lower than the initial RRP.

This might not be Google’s latest smart speaker, but it still gets the job done and it sounds a lot better than the ‘Mini’ speakers it sells for a similar price.

Like other smart speakers, this works with the Google Assistant to answer your queries, play your music or control your smart home. If you’ve got, say, smart light you can just say, “Hey Google, turn off the lights” and they’ll oblige. Bye-bye, pesky light switch.

This works for music too, and podcasts along with radio. It’ll work with both iPhones and Android ones, so you don’t need to worry about that.

In our Google Home review we praised the great design, decent sound, easy setup and the low price. Considering this is now far lower than the £129 review price that’s great.

Our review verdict said, “Google Home is a powerful smart speaker, powered by the smartest voice assistant and a growing range of smart device support. Google Home remains a great product and, in many ways, the Google Assistant is easier to talk to and gives better results than Amazon Alexa. Whether it’s the right product for you comes down to what you want to achieve.”

