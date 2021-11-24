 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Google Chromecast is now the ultimate stocking filler at just £16.99

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

What do we have here? It’s a 43% discount on the Google Chromecast, so you can start your early Christmas shopping this Black Friday.

If you’re on the lookout for some great Black Friday deals so you can make a dent in your Christmas shopping list, we have found a great stocking stuffer that everyone will love.

The Google Chromecast is a nifty little device that allows you to stream all your favourite content from the comfort of your own home.

If you’re at all worried that some of your family aren’t the most tech-savvy, all you need to do is plug the Google Chromecast into an available HMDI port on your TV, and that’s the setup done. You can even use your phone to control what you’re watching.

You’re not limited to just TV either as you can listen to your favourite songs and albums, or dip into a new movie with the wide selection of available apps. YouTube, Netflix, Disney Plus, BBC iPlayer and Spotify are all accessible – and that’s only counting a few – so you’ll have no trouble finding something new that you can dig your teeth into.

Google Chromecast also lets you mirror your Android phone, or laptop, with Chrome, allowing you to see your device’s screen on your TV.

We’re very familiar with streaming dongles like this one, and we know that it makes it easier and more convenient for you to settle down with a good show especially if you’re TV lacks basic apps.

For even more amazing Black Friday deals stick around with Trusted Reviews, as new discounts are coming in thick and fast, and it isn’t always easy to distinguish what deal is worth it. We’ll only be posting high-quality discounts for high-quality products so you know that you’re snatching up the real thing.

