Thinking of doing some Christmas shopping this Black Friday? Nothing says Christmas like an item that has unnecessarily been spray-painted gold. And look – here’s a Playstation bargain that falls right into that category. You can now get all the same functionality of a standard DualShock controller in a sweet gold colour for £34.99.

Save £14.50 on the Gold DualShock 4 Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Controller - Gold The gold DualShock 4 is a classic Playstation controller - and it's now only £39.99 on Amazon.

You may be resistant to coughing up a little extra for a new lick of paint, but the near £15 price slash makes it more tempting. And hey: you deserve nice things. Also, having a different coloured controller can help you easily distinguish which one is yours when your partner/ child/ sibling gets sticky stuff all over the old pad. With a discount of nearly 30 percent, this is one of our favourite best Black Friday deals.

The DualShock was released in 2013 and has undergone some subtle improvements and changes since then. We may see some new PlayStation controllers in the latter half of 2020 to coincide with the release of PS5, but the DualShock 4 remains a solid piece of kit.

The pad has an in-built battery, which means that you don’t have to go fishing for fresh batteries in the middle of a game. But it does also mean you occasionally end up spending some time plugged in up close to the box as you wait for the controller to reach full charge.

Other than that, we’re still big fans of the built-in speaker and super sensitive motion sensor. But we’re also grumpy about the layout of the share and options buttons, which feel too far apart.

Save £14.50 on the Gold DualShock 4 Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Controller - Gold The gold DualShock 4 is a classic Playstation controller - and it's now only £39.99 on Amazon.

If you are looking for another controller, now’s a good time to buy – you can upgrade to a fancy new colour and save £14.50 at the same time.

If you want to be up to date with the latest deals over Black Friday, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Senior staff writer Ruth started her career at Metro newspaper, working as a staff writer for the features section. After a brief stint working on a new channel for VICE UK, she joined the Trusted Reviews team in 2019 as…