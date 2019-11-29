The amazing God of War PS4 game is now just £9.99 at Currys

Black Friday is always a great time to shop for games, but God of War for less than a tenner is one of the best deals we’ve seen all year.

There’s an awful lot of slicing and dicing in Sony’s visually opulent action epic God of War. But the way Currys PC World has slashed the price of this PS4 exclusive into submission for Black Friday would make Kratos himself turn green.

God of War for PS4 God of War on PS4 One of the finest games of this generation, and certainly one of the best-looking ever made.

God of War is just £9.99 right now, which is a marked drop from the previous price of £29.99. If you’ve shopped around for the game over the past six months or so you might have found it for around the £20 mark, but this is a new low.

One of the finest games of this generation, God of War sees grizzled Spartan Kratos setting out on a journey through Norse mythology with his young son Atreus. Along the way it successfully juggles blockbuster hack-and-slash action with wide-eyed exploration and poignant character beats.

But let’s face it – the main reason to show up for God of War is the graphics. It looks absolutely stupendous, whether you’re playing on a 4K TV with a PS4 Pro or a vanilla PS4 Slim in Full HD.

We were particularly taken by the way its various sections flow seamlessly into one another. The lack of loading screens across 40-odd hours of gameplay make it feel rather like one of those movies or TV episodes that supposedly move along in a single cut.

As we put it in our 9/10 review: “God of War is superb, offering a stunningly detailed and lush world built with a level of detail that makes it wondrous to explore. It also has room to breath, allowing Kratos and Atreus’ roller-coaster relationship to build into something that can almost rival The Last of Us’ Ellie and Joel.”

Black Friday 2019 has finally begun, and we’ll be compiling all the biggest and best bargains as and when they happen. We’ve even got a PS4 Black Friday Deals page compiling all the bundles, games and accessories worth checking out.

