Give yourself the gift of always hot coffee this Cyber Monday

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

I have mixed feelings about this one. My coffee never gets cold enough to worry about keeping it warm, but at the same time, these Ember mugs are great for keeping your drink at the absolutely optimal temperature.

On Cyber Monday, you can get the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 for 39% off on Cyber Monday. Right now it’s $79, which is $59.95 off the asking price.

This hot deal will keep your coffee warm

The Ember Mug 2 will keep your hot drink warm for up to 90 minutes, so no dashing to the microwave to warm up your coffee.

  • Amazon US
  • Was £129.95
  • Now £79
View Deal

This saving is for the 10oz ceramic cup in Black and you can get free delivery with Amazon Prime too. It’ll be keeping your java lovely and warm by the weekend.

The Ember Mug 2 has been around for a while now and the app allows you to set precise controls for your preferred temperature, with pre-sets for different drink styles, while there’s also a timer to let you know whether your timer is ready.

The battery lasts for 90 minutes, which should be enough for anyone to finish a cup of tea or coffee, and there’s also a charging coaster to keep you going for longer if you wish.

Our reviewer gave it a 4.5 star score from a possible five and perfectly explained the dilemma I discussed in the intro.

David Ludlow, our home technology editor, wrote: “If you’re the kind of person that always drinks their coffee immediately, then the Ember Mug 2 isn’t going to be for you, as it is expensive. However, if you like to take your time over a drink or regularly move around and return to a cold cup, then the Ember Mug 2 is perfect and well worth the cash.

“For me, there are many times where I know that I’m not going to be routed to my desk, so having an hour to get through a cup of coffee is perfect for me. Performance is excellent and you get the same temperature from the first sip to the last. And, the choice of the smaller or larger mug size gives more options and gives those that like a larger cup a mug suitable for them, too.”

