Give your mobile gaming a boost with 44% off Razer Kishi for Android

Anyone looking to gain an edge in their favourite mobile game should check out the Razer Kishi for Android, which has received a 44% discount for Black Friday.

Even with a starting price of £89.99, the Razer Kishi is one of the best Android game controllers in the business. With £40 knocked off that price, it’s close to an essential purchase for avid mobile gamers.

Clip your Android phone into the expandable harness of the Razer Kishi (via your phone’s USB-C port), and you’ll essentially turn your phone into a Nintendo Switch-like gaming device. All of a sudden you’ll go from dodgy touchscreen buttons to a full suite of physical console controls.

That means twin (clickable) analogue sticks, a D-pad, four fascia buttons, and two pairs of shoulder buttons, as well as three menu buttons. It’s the full shebang.

Check out the Razer Kishi’s price history on Amazon in the following Keepa graph:

Why would you want to strap two halves of a console controller onto your sleek smartphone, you ask? For one thing, mobile games have come a long way in recent years. The likes of CoD Mobile, Fortnite, and Vainglory offer deep console/PC-like gameplay, and really benefit from a solid set of controls as a result.

Another reason is the rise of streaming platforms. The likes of Xbox Cloud Gaming, Google Stadia, and Nvidia GeForce Now all enable you to play full fat games on your phone, but you really need a controller to get the full experience. Sure, you could just hook up a normal console controller, but the Razer Kishi provides a more direct and less fiddly solution.

We gave the Razer Kishi a more-than-respectable four-star review, and called it “the best peripheral around” for those aforementioned cloud gaming services.

To see more of the best Black Friday deals, check out our dedicated hub for this year’s sales event.

