Secure your internet connection with this amazing Black Friday deal that takes 30% off the Google Mesh Wi-Fi System.

Google Wi-Fi is one of the better options when it comes to home networking systems that do away with archaic routers and Wi-Fi extenders, instead, you can use a mesh system to achieve full coverage across your home.

In this deal, you’re getting a three-pack set-up that Google claims will cover up to 255 square metres, which should be plenty for the average home. Plus, if you find yourself needing even more coverage for a particularly large space, you can always shell out for another unit.

Stay connected with this cracking Google Wifi Black Friday deal Tired of unstable internet connections that don’t even reach every room in your home? Upgrade to Google Wifi and make that a problem from the past, all with 30% off. Amazon

Pack of three

Now just £132.99 View Deal

One of the best part about Google Wi-Fi is that you won’t get disconnected when around the house and between the units, which isn’t always the case when you’re using a Wi-Fi extender.

And if you’re thinking that you can find this deal cheaper somewhere else, take a look at the Keepa screenshot below, which shows how much the Google Wi-Fi has cost since June.

Google Wifi price history

Given that so many of us are working from home nowadays, having a mesh Wi-Fi system in your own home is arguably a neccessity for ensuring that you don’t suddenly drop out of your team Zoom call.

Google Wi-Fi is also one of the more stylish Wi-Fi extenders out there; with a sleek and minimalist design, these featureless white models will blend in seamlessly in any home. As a final bonus, Google Wi-Fi is sustainably designed with 49% recycled materials across its plastic parts.

For such a cheap price, this is definitely something to check out if you’re tired of unreliable internet and want to experience the joys of streaming movies without ant buffering.

