Give the gift of a Lego bonsai tree with this Black Friday offer

Treat yourself or your friends to a Lego variation of one of the most beautiful plants in the world, with a sweet 29% off to boot.

We’ve been finding so many deals that are perfect stocking stuffers for the upcoming winter holidays. The latest offer we’ve found is on this adorable Lego Bonsai Tree Set, which has had its price slashed from £44.99 to just £31.98, a saving of 29% all thanks to Black Friday.

Don’t worry if this deal isn’t taking your fancy too much, just make sure you check out our best Black Friday deals to find out all the fantastic offers we’ve found on all types of technology, from kitchen gadgets to next-gen consoles, we’ve got it all.

This Lego set is made up of 878 pieces in total, making it the perfect pick for someone who wants to take on a smaller Lego project.

Treat yourself to Lego Bonsai tree before the winter holidays

Treat yourself to Lego Bonsai tree before the winter holidays

We’ve found another fantastic deal in the run-up to Black Friday, this time on an adorable Lego Bonsai Tree set that anyone can enjoy.

  • Amazon
  • Save 29% with this deal
  • Now only £31.98
View Deal

It comes with interchangeable pieces so you can decide how you want your artificial bonsai to look, with the choice between classic green leaves or vibrant pink cherry blossom blooms. It can also be custom arranged and styled like a real bonsai tree, giving you control over what shape and look you want your Lego plant to have.

Not only can you treat yourself to this wonderful deal, but since it’s such a versatile piece of home decor it could also be a great gift for a friend or family member who needs more plants in their life, with the added bonus that it doesn’t even need to be watered.

As we can see from the price history below, while the pricing for this product does fluctuate, it rarely sees a drop this low. So if you’re looking for an easy stocking stuffer or something that you can build yourself, you may want to jump on this Lego Bonsai Tree deal now before its gone.

Keepa Lego Bonsai Tree
Keepa Lego Bonsai Tree. Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

