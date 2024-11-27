The OG of hair straighteners is just £100 on Amazon

Easily one of the most iconic hair straighteners in the UK, this offer on the original GHDs is too good to miss.

GHD’s Original Hair Straightener and Styler is currently just £100 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, which is a massive saving of nearly £40.

GHD’s Original Hair Straightener is just £100 on Amazon GHD’s Original Hair Straightener and Styler is currently just £100 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale, which is a massive saving of nearly £40. Amazon

Was £139.99

Now £100 View Deal

Since its launch back in 2001, GHD’s Original Hair Straightener and Styler has remained a beauty staple and a firm-favourite. Even so, the styler has seen many thoughtful upgrades over the years to ensure your hair doesn’t suffer in the name of style.

With a sleek, rounded design and curved edges, the Original isn’t just for smoothing and straightening hair but it can also be used to create curls and waves too, all without relying on extreme heat.

In fact, thanks to its single-zone ceramic heat technology, the Original reaches an optimum styling temperature of 185°C which ensures that styles last all day without causing lasting damage to your hair.

Plus with its ceramic floating plates and gloss coating, hair is left with a smooth and shiny finish. Having said that, GHD still advises that you add heat protection to your hair before styling.

Ever left the house and worried that you left your straighteners on? The GHD Originals are foolproof as, thanks to sleep mode, the straighteners turn off automatically if they’re not used for 30 minutes.

The Original Styler also boasts a speedy 30-second heat up time too, which is perfect if you’re ever in a rush.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel. Get Access

Although we haven’t reviewed the GHD Original Hair Straightener and Styler, it currently boasts a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, based on over 1700 customer reviews. Customers report that they appreciate the quality and value of the straighteners.

Whether you’re stuck on what to buy for your beauty-obsessed loved one or you’re planning on treating yourself to a new hair styler in time for party season, this offer on the trusty GHD Original Hair Straightener and Styler is unmissable.