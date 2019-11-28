Get your hands on an iPhone 11 Pro with 100GB data for just £59 a month

Give yourself the ultimate gift this Christmas with this amazing deal on Apple’s newest smartphone. Pick up the iPhone 11 Pro with 64GB of storage, 100GB data and unlimited calls and texts for just £59 this Black Friday and pay absolutely nothing up front.

Get this fantastic offer by ordering your new phone through Fonehouse this Black Friday. The contract is with Three so, even though you won’t be purchasing directly through the network, you’ll still get to take advantage of its extensive 4G coverage.

In fact, if you’re looking for an 100GB tariff, this might be the best deal you’ll find on the network. Aside from Three’s great unlimited options, the closest you’ll get to this huge mass of data is the 30GB contract, for £66 a month and £79 upfront. With this Fonehouse deal, you’re getting three times the data on the exact same network for £20 less a month a zero upfront costs – and there’s really no arguing with that.

Additionally, with Fonehouse’s Price Promise, if you find a better Black Friday deal at a handful of qualifying retailers – including Carphone Warehouse and Three direct – Fonehouse will refund the difference.

The iPhone 11 Pro comes with a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display, three 12-megapixel cameras and is powered by a speedy A13 Bionic chipset.

Shopping with Three also has some pretty nice benefits including Go Binge which allows you to stream TV and music on loads of services without gobbling up your data and the Wuntu app, offering cash off when you shop at Costa, Dominos and more.

We gave the iPhone 11 Pro four stars in our recent review:

“While the iPhone 11 Pro looks nearly identical to its predecessor, the changes Apple has made do make it a much better phone.

“The three cameras on the back are truly excellent and might just about be my favourite trio of sensors on any phone. The video recording, audio and super-bright XDR display are all tremendous too. This is also the first 5.8-inch iPhone that doesn’t feel hamstrung by a battery that needs constant attention to get it through a full day”.

If £59 a month sounds a tad steep to you, Fonehouse has a similar deal with the same amount of data for just £56 a month and £99 upfront from EE.

If you’re looking to upgrade your phone this Black Friday, you can’t do much better than Apple’s latest handset. Nab the iPhone 11 Pro with 100GB for just £59 and no upfront costs this Black Friday.

