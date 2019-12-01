Get an Xbox One S, Jedi: Fallen Order and two more games for £179 right now

The Xbox One S has provided some of the real highlights of Black Friday weekend and while that $99 offer is long gone, there’s still some awesome bundles available as we move into Cyber Monday.

Currys is currently offering a 1TB Xbox One S bundle with the hottest game of the moment Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, as well as Tekken 7 & Projects Cars 2.

You can snap it up for just £179, which is a saving of £25, just by following the link below.

We’re enthused by the Deluxe Edition of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which includes extra skins, a digital artbook and “Director’s Cut” behind the scenes videos. Fallen Order sees a real return for form for EA and Respawn’s Star Wars offerings, including a single player campaign mode, following a host of multiplayer-centric offerings from the Battlefront series.

Overall, we loved the breathtaking traversal sequences, cinematic fights and pulse raising boss encounters.

Tekken 7 is a little bit long in the tooth now, but a must-have addition to any fighting game afficianado’s library. We gave it four stars, back in May 2017. Our reviewer said Tekken 7 is the game that comes closest to truly satisfying both parts of the fighting game market; story-driven gamers and hardcore fighters.

Project Cars 2 also got a four star review back in 2017. We loved its true dedication to simulated racing, as well as the number of cars and tracks and the excellent looks.

Our reviewer wrote: “Project Cars 2 is one of the most hardcore racing sims in years and pulls off what it sets out to do wonderfully. Unforgiving and awesome.”

So if you’re coming into the Black Friday sales weekend late then this might be your last chance to pick up an Xbox One S bundle. You gonna hold your nerve or dive right in?

