Get two Google Nest Mini smart speakers for just £30

Currys has a cracking deal on the Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation), not only are they down to just £18 now, but a special voucher code will let you grab two for £30.

Google’s little Nest Mini is a really great option for people who want to use a voice assistant in their homes but are reluctant to invest a lot more money, or space, in the smart speakers. These compact options have surprisingly good quality sound, and still offer the features of their larger counterparts (unless it requires a screen of course).

Get two Google Nest Minis for just £30 Currys are offering a single Nest Mini for just £18, but you can pickup a pair of the devices for £30 when you use the promo code: NESTMINI30 Currys

£18 each or £30 View Deal

Available in a choice of three colours, the Nest Mini has better bass reproduction now than the previous model. There’s also an improved voice recognition system and of course the puck-like device can be used for all manner of music, radio and information. From asking maths questions down to setting calendar appointments and making shopping lists, a Nest Mini is a great choice for your smart home.

Around these parts we’re big fans of Google’s Nest devices, especially the voice assistants which tend to be powerful and hassle-free, for the most part. Like Amazon’s Alexa, the Nest Mini is a pretty funky looking device, its fabric cover and choice of colours make it a good match for almost any home. That fabric is also made from 100% recycled plastic, keeping it away from the oceans.

To get two of the Nest Minis for £30 all you need to do is head over to the Currys website, add a pair of them to your basket and at checkout type the code NESTMINI30 and you’ll get two for £30. That’s a saving of £6 on the already discounted devices, which normally sell for £50 each. This offer is obviously great for anyone just getting started in smart home tech, but also great for those who have some devices but need more coverage for rooms with Google Assistant.

The other good news is that Currys will deliver the device for free, as long as you don’t want it quickly. Specific delivery slots are chargeable, but if you let Currys bring it to you when it likes, you’ll save yourself the delivery fee.