Get three months of Britbox, BFI Player or Mubi for just 99p a month

You have just two days to treat yourself to some extra streaming services over Christmas for just 99p a month.

Amazon is running a fantastic new deal that is perfect for anyone that feels like they’ve seen everything and wants to delve into the niche side of streaming.

You can take advantage of several different streaming services, with the deal being that you pay 99p per month for three months. So basically, you pay £2.97 for three months of streaming, which sounds pretty costive effective, especially if you get through enough titles.

Treat yourself to Britbox, Mubi and Hallmark TV for 99p a month Amazon is running an amazing offer that gives you a three-month subscription to some of the best streaming services out there for just 99p a month. Amazon

Three month membership

Just 99p per month View Deal

We’ll do a quick rundown of each streaming site, but obviously, the one that everyone should be gunning for is Britbox. It offers up some of the best shows that British telly has to give, you can tune in to British Academy Award-winning Broadchurch, or catch up with a guilty pleasure like The Inbetweeners.

There is also Shudder, which is the perfect streaming service for any horror-movie fanatics. There are classic gems on there like Halloween and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, as well as Shudder exclusives, like Prisoners of the Ghostland, starring the one and only Nicolas Cage.

BFI Player is one for movie fans, with options to explore different genres and cultures, with this month’s focus being on this year’s Russian Film Festival.

And those are just some of the streaming services on offer, there’s also Crime+ Investigation, Mubi, Acorn TV, Sundance Now and Hallmark TV, so there’s bound to be something for everyone.

Treat yourself to Britbox, Mubi and Hallmark TV for 99p a month Amazon is running an amazing offer that gives you a three-month subscription to some of the best streaming services out there for just 99p a month. Amazon

Three month membership

Just 99p per month View Deal

Considering that it works out to cost under £3 for three whole months membership to any of these services, we recommend giving at least one of them a try, as you never know what hidden gems you could find.

If you want to see even more of our curated picks of the best Black Friday deals, have a glance below at all the other deals we’ve come across over Black Friday, we promise you’ll find something you love.