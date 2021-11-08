Get this Toshiba 4K TV with Dolby Vision for just £499

Earlier we posted an early Black Friday deal for a 70-inch Samsung model. Now we’ve seen one that offers even more value with this 65-inch Toshiba TV at nearly half the price of the Samsung.

If you’re looking to go very big on a TV without spending much, then you’ll want to take a look at this deal for Toshiba’s 65UL2163DBC 4K TV.

Swipe a 65-inch Toshiba 4K TV on the cheap Buying a 65-inch TV no longer has to break the bank thanks to this superb offer from AO’s early Black Friday collection, saving you a cool £100 off the asking price for a limited time. AO

Save £100

Now £499 View Deal

Brand new for 2021, this Toshiba has received a price cut of £100 which may not sound like much, but it brings an already affordable set to just £499.

For that money you get two parts of Toshiba’s tripartite TRU Picture Engine, with TRU Dimming (for better blacks and contrast) included alongside TRU Resolution (for upscaling to near 4K quality).

In terms of HDR there’s HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, and with the latter you get a more optimal performance from 4K Blu-rays and apps that support Dolby Vision, such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Apple TV Plus.

The latter two apps aren’t supported out of the box with this Toshiba TV, so consider getting a streaming stick to go along with the model. Other apps supported include all the UK catch-up and on-demand apps, courtesy of Freeview Play. There’s other apps available such as the Twitch streaming app, Rakuten TV and the Football Corner app that keeps track of live football scores (perfect if you’ve got a fantasy football team).

Dolby Atmos sound processing is on the spec sheet, so this set can handle higher quality audio formats and produce a spacious but also detailed sound experience. This Toshiba also boasts smarts with its ‘Works with’ support for both Alexa and Google, so hands-free interaction with the TV is possible via another connected device like a smart speaker.

This is a TV that’s squarely aimed at those after value without having to break over the piggy bank, and at £499 for 65-inches, this is a deal that offers plenty of value.