Amazon’s selling the already cheap Lenovo Chromebook C330 Convertible laptop for just under £200 in this bargainicious Black Friday deal.

The Lenovo Chromebook C330 Convertible is a ultra-portable 11-inch laptop which weighs just 1.2kg, and thanks to its poseable design and touchscreen, can be used as either a laptop or tablet, and can be propped up on a desk to tabletop in ‘tent’ mode for when you’re not working and just want to watch Netflix.

Normally going for £259.99 on Amazon, today ahead of the Black Friday weekend kicking off properly next week, it’s going for a very nice £199.99.

Chromebooks are the rough and ready workhorses of the laptop world. Running Google’s Chrome OS instead of Windows 10, you won’t be able to access many of the same apps and features that you’re used to, but, streamlined access to free office apps like Google Docs and Google Sheets make this an ideal choice for buyers on a budget who just need something small and light to work on – students on a shoestring budget or anyone after a lightweight device for bashing out essays and reports will be able to breeze through work on this.

While the 32GB of onboard storage isn’t a lot, there’s a microSD card slot, so you can back up any photos or other large files locally. You can also transfer files to and from your phone via the Type-C USB port. Thanks to the tight integration with Google services, uploading your work to your Google Drive – which gives you 15GB of cloud storage free as standard – is effortless.

Chromebook deals on Black Friday tend to be very popular due to the fact that they’re very cheap, and now even cheaper. If you are shopping around for an inexpensive laptop this Black Friday, this Lenovo Chromebook C330 Convertible is a savvy choice.

