The great Black Friday deals keep coming with the latest deal one of the best we’ve seen yet. Sony’s award-winning WF-1000XM3 have been reduced to the lowest price we’ve seen them at – and they could be yours for just £149.

When we reviewed them in the summer of 2019, they were brand new and had an RRP of £220. In the year since they’ve dropped to £169, and this reduction takes another £20 off. However you look at it, this a great deal for one of the best wireless earbuds available.

DEAL: Get the Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds for just £149.00 (was £169.00)

And they’re one of the best because they deliver stellar audio and active noise cancellation. We noted in our review that they sound great across a range of genres, featuring a measured, balanced and musical performance that reveals plenty of detail and dynamism from your music.

They also have active noise cancellation and can be considered as one of the best performing wireless earbuds in that context. Considering ANC is often a premium feature when it comes to earbuds, that you can find it this far south of the £200 is a bargain not to be missed. The WF-1000XM3‘s ANC performance is thorough, reducing the world around you to a murmur.

Other features include a battery of 32 hours (24 with ANC engaged). Wireless signal strength is strong, better than it was on Sony’s original wireless earbuds. The headphones support Google Assistant integration, Sony’s Quick Attention Mode for when you want to reduce volume playback to have a conversation and Adaptive Sound Control that detects what you’re doing – whether that’s walking or travelling on the bus – and adapts the performance automatically to suit the environment.

We were mightily impressed by the Sony WF-100XM3 when we first reviewed them and still are. At this low price of £149, it’s an absolutely cracking and unmissable deal if you’re after a pair of great-sounding wireless earbuds.

