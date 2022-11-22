Get the kids reading with this Kindle Paperwhite Kids Black Friday offer

If you’re hoping to encourage your kids to read more this Christmas, then this Kindle Paperwhite Kids deal is for you.

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids is an e-reader bundle that consists of the Kindle Paperwhite (2021), a cover and one year of Amazon’s Kids+ reading subscription service. The set would usually cost you £159.99, however, Amazon has slashed £30 off that price for Black Friday, meaning you can currently pick up the Paperwhite Kids and everything it includes for just £129.99.

The Paperwhite Kids actually has the same RRP as the standard Paperwhite (also 16GB and ad-free), meaning you’re essentially getting a cover, access to more than a thousand books on Amazon Kids+ and a 2-year worry-free guarantee on top of the tablet at no extra cost.

The Kindle Paperwhite (2021) included here is the most recent update to the Paperwhite line, aside from the more premium Signature Edition. It’s also the device we currently consider the best e-reader and best Kindle for most people, making it difficult to top if you’re in need of somewhere to store and read your e-books.

The device has a 6.8-inch black and white glare-free display and adjustable warm light to make it comfortable for reading indoors and outdoors. It also includes up to 10 weeks of battery life, so you can take the e-reader on long trips without worrying about charging it up every night.

The Paperwhite Kids comes with access to over a thousand books and Audible titles courtesy of Amazon Kids+ (£3.99 a month after the first year if you choose to continue) and includes tools like the Vocabulary Builder and Word Wise to encourage kids to develop their reading skills.

The Parent Dashboard allows you to transfer books from your own account, view your child’s reading progress, adjust their age filters and set a device bedtime, while the IPX8 waterproof rating and 2-year worry-free guarantee means that if your child does manage to break their e-reader, Amazon will replace it for free.

We gave the Kindle Paperwhite (2021) a near-perfect 4.5/5 stars in our review.

“If you want an e-reader then the Kindle Paperwhite 2021 is the one to get – it’s as simple as that. It’s well priced, features a great screen and finally comes with USB-C charging”, wrote editor Max Parker in our review of the standard model.

Our only real criticism of the tablet is how tightly it’s integrated into Amazon’s services, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing with over a thousand books included and access to titles from Audible, as well.

As you can see in the Keepa graph above, this is the lowest we’ve seen the Paperwhite Kids go, making this the perfect time to pick up the family-friendly e-reader. Head over to Amazon now to get the Kindle Paperwhite (2021), a cover and one year of Amazon Kids+ for just £129.99 and save £30 on the bundle.

