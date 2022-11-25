 large image

Black Friday has arrived – shop all the best deals right here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get the Instax Mini 11 and all the accessories you need in this Black Friday deal

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hunting for the perfect gift for any snap-happy friend? Or maybe you’re just looking for a more nostalgic way to capture your own memories? This Instax Mini 11 bundle will have you sorted with everything you need to get started with instant photography this Black Friday.

This bundle includes the Instax Mini 11 instant camera in Sky Blue, a matching case, a 10-shot film cartridge, display stickers and a photo album to keep your images in.

While this whole package would usually cost you £112.85, head to Amazon today and you can get it for just £95. That’s £17.85 that you can spend on your next two packs of film instead.

Considering that the camera alone costs £79 and Instax cases usually go for around £14, you’re basically getting a 10-pack of film, a photo album and display stickers for £2. 

Keep on reading to learn more about this offer or head over to our live blog for all the best Black Friday deals as we catch them.

The Instax Mini 11 is a bright and funky instant camera that produces credit-card-sized photos using Fujifilm’s Instax Mini Film.

Save more than £17 on this Instax Mini 11 and film bundle this Black Friday

Save more than £17 on this Instax Mini 11 and film bundle this Black Friday

If you’re in need of Christmas present inspiration, this Instax Mini 11 deal couldn’t have come at a better time. Get the camera, a case, a photo album, a 10-pack of film and some display stickers all for just £95. That’s £17.85 off this bundle’s usual RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £112.85
  • £95
View Deal

The camera has an automatic exposure feature as well as a built-in flash to help you get bright photos even in low light.

It also has a selfie mode with a tiny mirror to help you frame your shots, pose and make sure all your friends are in view.

Instax Mini 11 Keepa
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As you can see in the Keepa graph above, this is the lowest we’ve seen this bundle dip so far.

This is a Black Friday deal, meaning it’ll likely not be around forever. Amazon has already sold out of every colour aside from Sky Blue. Head to Amazon today to save £17.85 on this fantastic starter bundle.

Best Black Friday Deals

You might like…

Buy £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.85 in Black Friday bargain

Buy £100 PlayStation Store gift card for just £89.85 in Black Friday bargain

Ryan Jones 3 hours ago
Don’t miss this fantastic Black Friday deal for 42-inch LG C2 OLED

Don’t miss this fantastic Black Friday deal for 42-inch LG C2 OLED

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
Save £29 on the Bang and Olufsen Beosound Explore with this Black Friday deal

Save £29 on the Bang and Olufsen Beosound Explore with this Black Friday deal

Peter Phelps 3 hours ago
Best Black Friday PS5 Deals: Big savings for PlayStation fans

Best Black Friday PS5 Deals: Big savings for PlayStation fans

Ryan Jones 3 hours ago
The Beats Studio Buds are a steal with Amazon’s Black Friday discount

The Beats Studio Buds are a steal with Amazon’s Black Friday discount

Kob Monney 4 hours ago
Upgrade your PC with Samsung’s 4TB SSD Black Friday deal

Upgrade your PC with Samsung’s 4TB SSD Black Friday deal

Reece Bithrey 4 hours ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.