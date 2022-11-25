Get the Instax Mini 11 and all the accessories you need in this Black Friday deal

Hunting for the perfect gift for any snap-happy friend? Or maybe you’re just looking for a more nostalgic way to capture your own memories? This Instax Mini 11 bundle will have you sorted with everything you need to get started with instant photography this Black Friday.

This bundle includes the Instax Mini 11 instant camera in Sky Blue, a matching case, a 10-shot film cartridge, display stickers and a photo album to keep your images in.

While this whole package would usually cost you £112.85, head to Amazon today and you can get it for just £95. That’s £17.85 that you can spend on your next two packs of film instead.

Considering that the camera alone costs £79 and Instax cases usually go for around £14, you’re basically getting a 10-pack of film, a photo album and display stickers for £2.

Keep on reading to learn more about this offer

The Instax Mini 11 is a bright and funky instant camera that produces credit-card-sized photos using Fujifilm’s Instax Mini Film.

The camera has an automatic exposure feature as well as a built-in flash to help you get bright photos even in low light.

It also has a selfie mode with a tiny mirror to help you frame your shots, pose and make sure all your friends are in view.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As you can see in the Keepa graph above, this is the lowest we’ve seen this bundle dip so far.

This is a Black Friday deal, meaning it’ll likely not be around forever. Amazon has already sold out of every colour aside from Sky Blue. Head to Amazon today to save £17.85 on this fantastic starter bundle.

