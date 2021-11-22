 large image

All the Best Early Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get the Echo Dot for just £18.99 this Black Friday

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The 3rd gen Echo Dot is now available for under £20, with six months of Music Unlimited thrown in as an extra for free.

If you’ve been searching for the best Black Friday deals going this month, you might want to check out this 3rd generation Echo Dot deal, which brings the price all the way down to £18.99.

This Echo Dot deal also comes with an added bonus of six months of Music Unlimited for free, so you stream and access thousands of songs from your favourite artists.

This Echo Dot 3rd gen deal comes with 6 months of Music Unlimited

This Echo Dot 3rd gen deal comes with 6 months of Music Unlimited

You can snatch up the 3rd generation Echo Dot for a fraction of the price in this new Black Friday deal, with a free six months of Music Unlimited thrown in as a great bonus.

  • Amazon
  • Get six months of Music Unlimited for free
  • Just £18.99
View Deal

The Echo Dot also comes equipped with Alexa, who can tell you about the weather, organise your calendar or tell you about any upcoming appointments.

You can access Amazon Alexa Skills using the Dot, which has a huge number of extra features available, including skills that let you check your bank balance, what the stock prices are doing and what’s in your cocktail.

Plus, you can place the Echo Dot almost anywhere in your home, as the sleek and minimalistic design will blend in with your chosen decor.

You might like…

This Dyson V11 deal is our vacuum pick for Black Friday

This Dyson V11 deal is our vacuum pick for Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 7 hours ago
Cheap iPhone 12 deal lets you ditch the contract

Cheap iPhone 12 deal lets you ditch the contract

Max Parker 7 hours ago
Best Shark and Ninja Black Friday offers

Best Shark and Ninja Black Friday offers

David Ludlow 8 hours ago
Get the Echo (4th Gen) and a Philips Hue bulb for just £54.99 with this Black Friday bundle

Get the Echo (4th Gen) and a Philips Hue bulb for just £54.99 with this Black Friday bundle

Hannah Davies 10 hours ago
Massive Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor sees £280 price drop for Black Friday

Massive Samsung Odyssey G9 monitor sees £280 price drop for Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 10 hours ago
Back in stock! Pixel 4a for £249 is a Black Friday bargain

Back in stock! Pixel 4a for £249 is a Black Friday bargain

Max Parker 10 hours ago

In terms of speaker power, Amazon used four far-field microphones in the 3rd gen Echo Dot, which means that across the room and from almost any angle your Echo Dot will be able to pick up your voice inputs.

The 3rd gen Dot also packs a 1.6-inch speaker, which is a lot punchier and louder than the previous models, according to our review.

It’s unlikely that you’ll need to hook up any external speakers to your Echo Dot, but if you do, there is a 3.5mm audio output available for you to use.

This Echo Dot 3rd gen deal comes with 6 months of Music Unlimited

This Echo Dot 3rd gen deal comes with 6 months of Music Unlimited

You can snatch up the 3rd generation Echo Dot for a fraction of the price in this new Black Friday deal, with a free six months of Music Unlimited thrown in as a great bonus.

  • Amazon
  • Get six months of Music Unlimited for free
  • Just £18.99
View Deal

All in all, we rated the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd gen 4.5/5 stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, with the loud audio, improved design and Bluetooth audio outputs being standout features.

If you’re still in the market for a few more products this Black Friday, stick around with us at Trusted Reviews, as we’ll be showing off all the best deals and the best products all month long.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.