The 3rd gen Echo Dot is now available for under £20, with six months of Music Unlimited thrown in as an extra for free.

If you’ve been searching for the best Black Friday deals going this month, you might want to check out this 3rd generation Echo Dot deal, which brings the price all the way down to £18.99.

This Echo Dot deal also comes with an added bonus of six months of Music Unlimited for free, so you stream and access thousands of songs from your favourite artists.

This Echo Dot 3rd gen deal comes with 6 months of Music Unlimited You can snatch up the 3rd generation Echo Dot for a fraction of the price in this new Black Friday deal, with a free six months of Music Unlimited thrown in as a great bonus. Amazon

Get six months of Music Unlimited for free

Just £18.99 View Deal

The Echo Dot also comes equipped with Alexa, who can tell you about the weather, organise your calendar or tell you about any upcoming appointments.

You can access Amazon Alexa Skills using the Dot, which has a huge number of extra features available, including skills that let you check your bank balance, what the stock prices are doing and what’s in your cocktail.

Plus, you can place the Echo Dot almost anywhere in your home, as the sleek and minimalistic design will blend in with your chosen decor.

In terms of speaker power, Amazon used four far-field microphones in the 3rd gen Echo Dot, which means that across the room and from almost any angle your Echo Dot will be able to pick up your voice inputs.

The 3rd gen Dot also packs a 1.6-inch speaker, which is a lot punchier and louder than the previous models, according to our review.

It’s unlikely that you’ll need to hook up any external speakers to your Echo Dot, but if you do, there is a 3.5mm audio output available for you to use.

All in all, we rated the Amazon Echo Dot 3rd gen 4.5/5 stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, with the loud audio, improved design and Bluetooth audio outputs being standout features.

If you’re still in the market for a few more products this Black Friday, stick around with us at Trusted Reviews, as we’ll be showing off all the best deals and the best products all month long.