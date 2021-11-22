Get the Echo (4th Gen) and a Philips Hue bulb for just £54.99 with this Black Friday bundle

Start building your smart home today with this fantastic Black Friday bundle. Amazon has reduced the price of its Echo (4th Generation) to just £54.99 – and it’s throwing in a Philips Hue white smart bulb at no additional cost.

The Echo (4th Generation) has dropped from £89.99 to £54.99 in the Black Friday sale, offering a £35 discount on the smart speaker while this deal lasts.

While you can certainly take advantage of this offer as is, Amazon is giving shoppers the option to bundle in a Philips Hue B22 smart bulb completely free. Any other day, you’d need to pay £19.99 for the bulb, taking the total price of the speaker and the bulb up to £109.98. That leaves you with a total £54.99 saving when you pick up both in this Black Friday bundle, slashing the price in half.

Get the Echo (4th Gen) and a Philips Hue bulb for just £54.99 Amazon has dropped the price of its 4th Generation Echo from £89.99 down to £54.99 in its Black Friday sale. Not only can you save £35 on the smart speaker, but Amazon will also throw in a Philips Hue bulb worth £19.99 at no additional cost. Amazon

Was £89.99

£54.99 View Deal

The Echo (4th Generation) is a 2020 smart speaker that sits in the middle of Amazon’s current Echo line-up, above the Echo Dot and below the significantly more expensive Echo Studio.

The spherical speaker can be used to play music and listen to audiobooks with support for Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer and Audible built-in and support for lossless audio available on select streaming services.

You can ask Alexa to answer questions, set timers and reminders, check the traffic or weather, read out the news and much more, while Zigbee integration means you can set up and manage dozens of smart devices and control them with the help of the voice assistant.

If you already have an Echo, you can even use your second one as an intercom to make announcements from one room to another without raising your voice across your home.

The Philips Hue B22 is a 1600 lumen dimmable bulb compatible with Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit and, of course, Amazon Alexa. This means you can control your home’s lighting with your new Echo.

Home Technology editor David Ludlow gave the Amazon Echo 4th Gen a glowing five star review. He wrote:

“Although the same price as the old version, the Amazon Echo (4th Generation) gives you more features and a better design. This model has upgraded audio, so that you can happily listen to music without wishing you had a separate speaker. There’s also a built-in Zigbee hub, which may be of limited to use to most people but it can be a handy add-on and means that you no longer have to pay the £50 premium for the Echo Plus. Pound-for-pound, then, this is the best smart speaker available today”.

Whether you’re just starting out on your smart home or its time to upgrade your smart speaker, this deal is an easy way to get over £100 worth of smart home tech for just £54.99. Save £35 on the £89.99 Amazon Echo (4th Generation) when you buy it today and get the Philips Hue white smart bulb at no extra cost.

You can also check out our guide to the best Black Friday deals to save more in the annual sale.