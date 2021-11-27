Get the brand new AirPods 3 for less with this Black Friday deal

The Apple AirPods 3 have only been on sale since October and they’re already subject of a Black Friday deal.

This deal sees £10 chopped off the asking price, bringing the £169 earphones down to £159.

Get the brand new AirPods 3 for £10 less The brand new AirPods have had a discount for Black Friday, get £10 off at Amazon Amazon UK

Save £10

Now £159 View Deal

That’s not a huge discount for sure, but it’s a brand new product and Apple doesn’t often reduce its headphones so soon after launch. So if you’re interested in upgrading from your older AirPods, this is the first good deal we’ve seen on them.

These brand new AirPods boast a different look from previous versions of the ‘standard’ AirPods range, making this the biggest redesign since the series first launched.

They share similarities to the AirPods Pro, but don’t have any ear-tips, firing audio directly into the ear of the listener. While some may prefer the comfort of ear-tips not sitting in their ears, it does make the AirPods 3 more susceptible to be affected by background noise.

Battery life is better, boosted by 20% and now reaching 30 hours, so there’s less of a need to charge them as often. With fast-charging possible, they’re also compatible with wireless charging and MagSafe for added security when charging.

These earphones also borrow features from the premium AirPods with Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, so you can listen to a tracks in a 3D soundscape with head-tracking. With an IPX4 they’re resistant against some water and sweat, so they can be used during workouts or when there’s some rain about.

We reviewed the AirPods 3 and said that they were “an easy recommendation for iPhone users who want a pair of simple, good sounding buds that work well and last for a long time between charges.”

They’re not much less expensive than the AirPods Pro, but the design and features of the AirPods 3 might be of more interest to more casual Apple users. This is the first good deal we’ve seen on them and if you’re an Apple zealot then take a punt on this deal.

For more of the best Black Friday deals, check out our dedicated hub.