Get snapping with £760 off this Panasonic Lumix S5 full-frame camera bundle

Looking to upgrade your camera this Black Friday? Look no further than this incredible discount on the Panasonic Lumix S5 with 20-60mm F3.5-5.6 and 50mm F1.8 lenses. 

Panasonic only launched the S5 last year, but the full-frame mirrorless camera has already see massive discounts in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. The bundle – which includes the camera and two lenses – would usually cost you a steep £2,299.99. Amazon already discounted the camera to £1,899 earlier this November. 

Now, that price has dropped even further, allowing you to pick up the camera and two lenses for as little as £1,539.99. That’s a £760 saving on the original price of the mirrorless camera bundle. 

The Lumix S5 is a mirrorless camera from Panasonic, built around a splash and dust-resistant magnesium alloy frame. 

The camera packs a 24-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor, while Dual Native ISO allows for greater flexibility when shooting in low light environments. Meanwhile, the AF system has been updated to offer improved tracking performance and 5-axis dual image stabilisation ensures you don’t end up with shaky shots. 

There’s a High Resolution Mode to save detailed photos directly as JPEG files, as well as time-lapse and stop-motion settings so you can get creative with the camera. V-Log and V-Gamut also come preinstalled, offering 14+ stops of dynamic range. 

The S5 includes an OLED viewfinder and a 3-inch free-angle LCD touch display and is capable of shooting 4K 4:2:0 10-bit video up to 60p and 4K 4:2:2 10-bit up to 30p.

The camera is also compatible with L-mount lenses from Panasonic, Leica Camera and Sigma, meaning you might not need to worry about replacing your third-party lenses (though the bundle comes with two Panasonic lenses, so you already have a head start). 

If you’re in the market for a new camera, this £760 discount on the Panasonic Lumix S5 is unmissable. Visit Amazon today to get the full-frame camera and two lenses for just £1,539.99, down from £2,299.99.

You can also check out our guide to find all of the best Black Friday deals available throughout the sale.

