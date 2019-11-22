Get six months of free Amazon Prime Video with BT TV this November

Save over £35 on movies, TV and sports this Black Friday with this fantastic deal from BT. The BT Store is offering all new and existing customers a free six month subscription to Amazon Prime Video when they sign up to BT TV.

With Amazon Prime Video currently costing users £5.99 a month for an extensive library of TV and movies – including Amazon Originals – this deal will save you a sweet £35, satisfying your streaming habits from now all the way until next May.

BT TV with Free Amazon Prime Video Deal BT TV & Broadband Packages with Free Amazon Prime Video Save yourself some cash on TV, sports and movies this Black Friday with six months of Amazon Prime Video free on BT. Sign up for BT TV now with prices starting from just £34.99 a month and £39.99 upfront.

BT TV customers will be able to access the Prime Video app on BT TV for six months at no extra cost. BT has also integrated Prime Video content into its search so users can easily find Prime originals on the BT TV box. It’s also combined the two services into one bill, so if you decide to stick with Prime Video after your free six months is up, you can pay for both in one easy bill.

And Prime Video isn’t the only deal BT has struck with Amazon. The company also unveiled some exciting new voice control features, powered by Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant. Now you can search through movies, TV and sports channels hands-free with any Alexa-enabled device – if you’re expecting an Echo Dot for Christmas this is the perfect companion to make the most of your new smart speaker.

In our four star review of BT TV, we praised the service as “a great range of set-top boxes and the only way to get BT Sport in Ultra HD, BT TV is a great choice for many”.

As far as Prime perks are concerned, this is a fantastic deal for football fanatics. Prime has secured exclusive rights to 20 Premier League matches this December – including Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City v Manchester City and the Merseyside Derby. With BT Sport on top of this, you’ll get exclusive access to a total of 40 Premier League fixtures shown live throughout December and January as well as UEFA Champions League and Emirates FA cup matches.

You’ll also get access to all of the best Amazon Originals including Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Boys, The Grand Tour, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Carnival Row and Good Omens.

“With six months Amazon Prime Video on us offering access to even more Premier League matches, all in one place with integrated search and one simple bill – there’s never been a better time to be on BT TV”, said BT Consumer Managing Director of Marketing Pete Oliver. “Amazon Prime Video also offers great TV and film, so there really is something for everyone this festive season”.

If you’re in need of a good TV upgrade, look no further than this excellent BT TV deal. With prices starting at just £34.99 a month and £39.99 upfront with six months of Amazon Prime Video valued at over £35 on top of BT TV’s usual content, you’ll be sorted for everything from Christmas movies to the footie this December.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London.