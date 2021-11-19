 large image

Get reading on the cheap with this Kindle Black Friday price drop

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

The Amazon Kindle (2019) has a fantastic Black Friday deal on right now so you can upgrade your reader on the cheap.

If you’ve been on the lookout for some of the best Black Friday deals out right now, look no further than this cracking deal on an Amazon Kindle (2019).

The Kindle is one of the best eReaders out there. This model is lightweight and slim, making it an easy option if you want to do some casual reading on your commute or while you’re travelling.

Read in style with this amazing Kindle deal. Save £20 and then an extra fiver when you use the code FREENEXTDAYDELIVERY at the checkout.

  • Currys
  • Use code FREENEXTDAYDELIVERY at checkout
  • Now just £44.99
View Deal

The Kindle in this deal comes in Black and has 8GB of storage so you will have no issues loading it up to the brim with books. The 2019 model is also a sleek looking device, with no buttons – other than the power button – so you can tap or slide the screen to move between pages.

In terms of lighting, this Kindle has a front light that allows you to still read, even if you’re in a pitch-black room. This is a great alternative to keeping on a bedside lamp if you want to stay up reading and your partner wants to get off to sleep, with 24 levels of incremental brightness adjustment so you can set it to your needs.

And when looking at the battery life, Amazon claims that it can last for four weeks if used for around 30 minutes a day. This is a big improvement over tablets or smartphones, as you won’t be running to the outlet even once a day with a Kindle.

Plus, if you’re already an Amazon Prime member you’ll be getting all the benefits, including access to Prime Reading and a catalogue of free books you can borrow.

If you’ve been looking for an easy gift this Christmas, or want to treat yourself to an upgraded eReader, this is the perfect deal, just make sure you use the code FREENEXTDAYDELIVERY for an extra £5 off, as well as free delivery.

Keep coming back to Trusted Reviews in the runup and during Black Friday, as we’ll be finding the best Black Friday deals all month.

