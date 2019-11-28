Get Pokemon Sword and Mario Kart 8 for just £20 with this Nintendo Switch Bundle

Black Friday 2019 is almost upon us, which means the deals are only getting sweeter and sweeter – and this Nintendo Switch deal with Pokemon Sword and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is no exception.

Very.co.uk is offering the Nintendo Switch Neon Console with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Pokemon Sword (sorry Shield fans) for a barnstorming £299, equalling a saving of roughly £60. In the Pokemon world, they’d call this a pretty good catch.

This bundle includes the new and improved version of Nintendo’s hybrid console – sporting a vastly improved battery life which lasts between 6 – 8 hours depending on what you’re playing. It’s a huge improvement compared to the launch model, especially if you’re a lover of playing in handheld mode.

I’ve been perusing an endless range of Nintendo Switch bundles in the run-up to Black Friday and this is definitely the best I’ve seen so far, offering a duo of games which you can play perfectly both alone and with friends. Let’s delve into exactly why these titles are so good.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a port of the Wii U iteration complete with a range of new bells and whistles. New characters such as King Boo and the Inklings improve an already fantastic roster, with all previously released downloadable content available as part of the package.

‘After Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the next Nintendo Switch must-buy. It’s the best the series has ever been, offering one definitive package. With the glorious return of Battle Mode, improved visuals and more content than ever before coupled with more ways to play it than ever thanks to the Nintendo Switch, I don’t think fans could ask for much more,’ reads our 5/5 review.

Pokemon Sword is an equally fantastic experience, cementing itself as a worthwhile new entry in Game Freak’s beloved RPG franchise. Taking players to the UK-inspired region of Galar, you’ll encounter a variety of new Pokemon, trainers and locations on your journey to becoming a Master.

Black Friday is only just getting started, so be sure to stay updated by checking out our list of Best Nintendo Switch Deals which we’ll be updating frequently over the coming days with all the latest and greatest bargains. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we need to catch ’em all.

