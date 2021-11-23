Get Pokémon and Mario Kart bundled in with the Switch for Black Friday

It’s Black Friday, which means Game is offering some new Nintendo Switch bundles just in time for Christmas. This year, Game is surprisingly offering the new Pokémon Diamond / Pearl remakes in a bundle.

For just £299.99, you can bag yourself a Nintendo Switch bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and either Pokémon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl. With the new Pokémon remakes launching just last week, it’s a big surprise to seem them taking part in the Black Friday deals.

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes of the 2006 Pokémon classics on Nintendo DS. Here you’ll be able to visit the region of Sinnoh, with Chimchar, Turtwig and Piplup available as your starter Pokémon.

If you’re stuck between which version you should buy, there’s no reason to be get too worked up. Both games feature the same story and gameplay, with the only difference being a select few exclusive Pokémon that you’re able to catch. Unfortunately, neither version features the exclusive content from the original Pokémon Platinum.

While these new remakes are a great opportunity for a nostalgia hit, they’re also an ideal choice for children, especially if they enjoyed the recent Pokémon Sword and Shield releases.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is another great game, which we gave a 5-star rating when we reviewed it back in 2017. It’s an especially good title for Christmas, as the family can join in on the split screen multiplayer.

And then there’s of course the Nintendo Switch, which can be used both as a portable and a games console connected to the TV. This model has a superior battery life to the original version that launched back in 2017.

If you’re looking for the best value Nintendo Switch bundle, and are keen to play both Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl, then this is a Black Friday deal worth checking out.