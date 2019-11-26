Get a Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Sword and £25 of eShop credit for just £334 this Black Friday

If you’re keen to catch’em all this Black Friday, Currys is offering an awfully tempting Nintendo Switch offer ahead of this weekend’s deals bonanza.

Right now you can pick up a standard Nintendo Switch console alongside Pokemon Shield and a £25 eShop voucher for a rather juicy £334. Given the pocket monster experience only launched earlier this month, this is quite an appealing bundle.

Having been out in the wild for a handful of years now, the Nintendo Switch has established itself as the company’s best console for several years – offering a piece of hybrid hardware that allows players to play both at home and on the move.

Some of the console’s best games thus far include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and, of course, Pokemon Sword and Shield. There’s a staggering amount of exclusive blockbusters on Nintendo Switch that honestly make owning one a no-brainer.

The future looks incredibly bright for the Nintendo Switch, too. Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Bayonetta 3 are just a couple of the hard-hitting exclusives scheduled for 2020, and we imagine a bunch more will be announced once Nintendo is ready to show its hand. As they say, the more the merrier.

“Pokemon Sword and Shield is an excellent entry in Game Freak’s iconic franchise, pushing the series forward in some exciting ways while never forgetting the roots that made it so loved in the first place. While it underwhelms in its visuals and under-baked use of new ideas, the act of exploring Galar and catching creatures remains as delightfully compelling as it’s ever been – and that’s what really matters in the end,” reads our 4/5 review.

If you’re after a Nintendo Switch and don’t want to deal with the hustle and bustle of Black Friday retail, this is a deal we heartily recommend. Be sure to keep an eye on our Black Friday 2019 hub for all the latest and greatest offers to emerge across the coming week, too!

