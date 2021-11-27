Get moving this winter with £40 off the Fitbit Charge 4

Whether you’re looking for a killer gift for that fitness enthusiast friend or a device that’ll keep your health goals on track over the holidays, this deal on the Fitbit Charge 4 is definitely worth a look.

The fitness tracker has seen a 31% price drop in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s £40 off the usually £129.99 fitness tracker, leaving you paying just £89.99.

This is the cheapest we’ve seen the wearable fall aside from a single day in July when it dropped to £79.99, as you can see in the Keepa graph below:

The Charge 4 is Fitbit’s 2020 update to the Charge line, making it a more affordable option than the recently released Charge 5.

The fitness band can be used to track your steps, heart rate, sleep and sports activity, with features like Active Zone Minutes to let you know which heart rate zone you’re in. You can also access guided workouts with a free 90-day trial of Fitbit Premium.

The Charge 4 packs a built-in GPS, meaning it can track your route, including location, pace and distance, even when you don’t have your phone on hand.

The fitness tracker also takes advantage of up to 7 days of battery life.

“The Charge 4 is one of the best Fitbits on the market. Its GPS connectivity, easy to read interface and surprisingly deep tracking makes the Charge 4 an ideal training partner for any newbie gym-goer or runner looking to take their workout to the next level”, wrote editor Alastair Stevenson in our 4.5 star review of the wearable.

“The only downside is that its lack of local music playback means runners will need to lug their phone with them if they want a soundtrack”.

If you’re looking to get your hands on a great all-round fitness tracker ahead of the Christmas rush, this Black Friday deal on the Fitbit Charge 4 isn’t one to be missed. Head to Amazon now to save over 30% and pick up the £129.99 wearable for just £89.99 for a limited time only.

