Get an iPhone 8 for £26 a month before Cyber Monday ends

The iPhone 8 is now just £26 a month with no upfront costs through AO. That’s a fantastic deal on the two year-old flagship smartphone from Apple.

Get the iPhone 8 with 64GB of storage, 10GB of data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts on O2 all for just £26 a month this Cyber Monday. That adds up to a total of just £624 over the course of 24 months.

Apple iPhone 8 Cyber Monday Deal Apple iPhone 8 10GB on O2 Get the iPhone 8 with 10GB of data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts now just £26 a month with zero upfront costs

As if that wasn’t enough to get you excited, there are absolutely no upfront costs and you’ll get a whole year of Apple TV+ thrown in too, including access to its extensive library of original TV and movies.

With a 4.7-inch HD True Tone Display, the iPhone 8 is a great choice if you’re on the hunt for a phone that looks stunning but can still squeeze into your pocket.

The iPhone 8 is perfecr for snapping pics, especially if you’re on the lookout for an upgrade from the iPhone 7. There’s a 12-megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 and OIS and an 8-megapixel selfie perfect for preserving memories on Christmas Day.

The phone has 2GB of RAM and is powered by a speedy A11 Bionic chipset. TouchID keeps your phone secure, preventing any snooping eyes from getting into your phone.

We gave the iPhone 8 four stars in our review, noting that it ‘might be a good pick for kids or if you simply want the smallest phone possible”. We especially praised the camera, fast processor and colourful display.

Compatible with Apple’s latest iOS 13 software, you can even get your hands on the increasingly trendy Dark Mode.

Apple iPhone 8 Cyber Monday Deal Apple iPhone 8 10GB on O2 Get the iPhone 8 with 10GB of data, unlimited calls and unlimited texts now just £26 a month with zero upfront costs

At just £26 a month and with no upfront cost, this is an excellent deal on a really good phone. The iPhone 8 is an ideal Christmas gift for kids as well as a great choice for anyone looking for a compact, but nevertheless powerful, iPhone.

For more Amazon offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …