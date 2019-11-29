Get this INCREDIBLE Nintendo 2DS XL bundle for under £95 this Black Friday

If you’re after a portable console this Black Friday, Argos is offering the Nintendo 2DS XL for an excellent bargain price – throwing in one of the console’s greatest games for good measure.

While stocks last, you can head over to Argos and purchase a Black and Green Nintendo 2DS XL console with Mario Kart 7 pre-installed for just £94.99, resulting in a massive saving of £40 when compared to the standard price.

Nintendo 2DS XL Black and Green console with Mario Kart 7 Bundle Nintendo 2DS XL Black and Green console with Mario Kart 7 Bundle Argos is offering the Nintendo 2DS XL console with Mario Kart 7 with a sharp reduction on the usual price. The portable console might have been overshadowed by the Switch - but it still has a wonderful library of games ready and waiting for players to tap into.

Obviously, it can be argued that the Nintendo 3DS family of systems have long been overshadowed by the Switch, with the company’s hybrid console acting as a mixture of traditional home gaming and a portable system all at once.

However, this undersells the Nintendo 2DS XL to a magnificent degree. Ever since its release several years ago, the console has been home to an endless list of fantastic games from Nintendo’s biggest and best franchises. Whether you’re after Mario, Zelda or Animal Crossing – there really is something for everyone.

‘With a number of high profile games to still be released, and six years’ worth of back catalogue on top of backwards compatibility with the original Nintendo DS, the New Nintendo 2DS XL still has the capability to keep you well entertained and for considerably less money than the New Nintendo 3DS XL,’ reads our 4/5 review from Richard Easton.

As for Mario Kart 7, it remains one of the kart racer’s greatest portable entries complete with some wonderful tracks, characters and mechanics engineered to take advantage of the platform: ‘Comfortably the best of the Kart racing breed and one of the best handheld games you can play, with great tracks, great gameplay and excellent online features,’ reads our review from back in the day.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

