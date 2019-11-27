Get half off the brand new Amazon Echo Show 8 in time for Christmas

Amazon’s latest Alexa-powered smart display is now just £59.99 for Black Friday. That’s a huge 50% discount from one of the most popular smart display brands on the market.

The deal comes just in time for Christmas meaning, not only can you pick up the new device with free delivery, but you’ll find yourself with a spare £60 in your pocket to load up on gifts in the run up to the holidays.

Amazon Echo Show 8 Deal Amazon Echo Show 8 HD Smart Display with Alexa Start building your smart home this Black Friday with a fantastic discount on Amazon's latest smart display. Play podcasts, video call your family, follow recipes and more all with help from Alexa.

The Echo Show 8 doesn’t just make the perfect gift for friends and family this Christmas – but its also a great pick for yourself. If you’ve been throwing around hints that you want the latest Philips Hue bundle this December, this display will make the perfect partner for your new smart setup.

The 8-inch HD screen is he perfect compromise between the compact Echo Show 5 and the pricey Echo Show, with the same resolution as its more expensive brother at a size that fits seamlessly into your home.

The display has stereo sound so you can control your TV, listen to the radio, play podcasts and stream audio books all with simple voice commands.

The built-in mic allows you to send announcements to other devices in your home – follow a recipe on your Echo Show 8 before letting your family know that dinner is ready by sending an announcement upstairs.

You can also use the smart display to video call and send messages to your friends and family when you’re at home.

You can also use Alexa to control your smart home. Use your voice or tap the screen to ask the smart assistant to display Ring camera footage, control your lights and adjust the temperature with your thermostat.

The Echo Show 8 will fit right into your daily routine, providing traffic and weather updates, helping with to-do lists and calendars and displaying your photo albums to blend seamlessly into the room.

Amazon Echo Show 8 Deal Amazon Echo Show 8 HD Smart Display with Alexa Start building your smart home this Black Friday with a fantastic discount on Amazon's latest smart display. Play podcasts, video call your family, follow recipes and more all with help from Alexa.

At just £59.99, this is the cheapest we’ve seen the Echo Show 8 going for – and that’s no surprise considering the brand new device was only released this month. Pick up the latest Alexa-powered smart display by Friday to take advantage of this incredible half price deal.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …