Get free Google Nest Hub Max with Vodafone broadband this Black Friday

Vodafone is giving away a free Google Nest Hub Max to every person who signs up to Vodafone’s superfast home broadband for Black Friday.

Two different broadband plans are available with the cheapest costing £24 per month with no upfront cost. This sees a guaranteed minimum download speed of 25Mbps, with Vodafone promising money back if otherwise. You also get a 10Mbps maximum upload speed, unlimited broadband usage and a Vodafone Wi-Fi Hub.

If you’ve already got a Pay Monthly mobile contract with Vodafone, then you’ll get this broadband deal for even cheaper at £22 per month, again with no upfront costs.

Free Google Nest Hub Max with Vodafone broadband Black Friday deal Vodafone Unlimited broadband with free Google Nest Hub Max Buy Vodafone's superfast broadband this Black Friday, and you'll get a free Google Nest Hub Max smart display bundled in. You can also choose between a minimum download speed of 25Mbps or 55Mbps, giving your internet connect incredibly high speeds

If you fancy an even speedier broadband connection, you can pay £28 per month (with no upfront cost) for a 18-month minimum contract for a guaranteed minimum 55Mbps download speeds. This deal also provides 20Mbps maximum upload speeds, unlimited broadband usage and a Vodafone Wi-Fi hub.

You’ll also see a further discount if you already have a Pay Monthly mobile contract with Vodafone, seeing the broadband price drop to £26 per month.

With either of these broadband deals, you also get a 6-month free trial of F-Secure SAFE anti-virus software. This allows you to protect up to five devices against hackers, viruses, spyware and malware.

Of course, the big incentive to this deal is the free Google Nest Hub Max. We awarded this smart display with a 9 out of 10 rating (4.5 stars) and said in our verdict, “the Google Nest Hub Max slots into your home effortlessly and makes particular sense if you’ve got other Google Assistant smart speakers and compatible devices, such as the Nest Hello doorbell.”

So if you’re after a great unlimited broadband deal and also fancy a top notch smart display with Google Assistant, this looks like you’re best Black Friday bet.

