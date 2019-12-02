Get a Fitbit and Echo Dot for £180 on this cracking limited time deal

You can pick up an Echo Dot smart speaker and Fitbit Versa 2 for a meager £180 on this limited time Cyber Monday deal.

The deal’s live now on Amazon and is set to run for the next 24 hours. It marks a cracking £42 saving on what you’d normally have to pay for the two items.

If you’re in the market for a smartwatch and speaker we’d thoroughly recommend jumping on the deal while stocks last.

The Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen is a stellar small form factor smart speaker that’s an ideal fit in any home. It lets you listen to music and quiz Amazon Alexa on the fly using voice commands.

Thanks to Alexa’s support for most smart home standards you can also set it up as a command centre for key bits of tech including Philips Hue bulbs and Ring doorbells.

As we noted in our Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen review:

“The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) as a vast improvement on the originals, even though it costs exactly the same. The new finish looks fantastic and the new Echo Dot is a device that you’d happily put out on show.

“Audio has been dramatically improved, too, both in terms of quality and loudness, which makes Alexa easier to understand and means that the odd bit of music or radio is a possibility. If you’re looking to put Alexa in more rooms, then this is the device to buy.”

The Fitbit Versa 2 is an equally alluring bit of kit. It’s a discreet simple to use smartwatch with a wealth of health and wellness tracking services that are sure to help any budding gym foer or casual runner get started.

As we noted in or Versa 2 review:

“If you want a pretty looking entry level fitness tracker that can double as a basic smartwatch, then you could do a lot worse than the Fitbit Versa 2. The Versa 2 doesn’t excel in any particular area, aside from battery life, but it manages to get all the basics right.”

