Get fit as a Jedi with this awesome Star Wars Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 deal

You can grab the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 Star Wars edition for a meagre £60 thanks to this out of this world Black Friday deal.

The deal’s live now and nabs you a £20 (25%) discount on the wearable’s regular RRP – the cheapest price we’ve seen the Vivofit Jr. 2 sell for this year.

The Vivofit Jr. 2 is Garmin’s latest children’s wearable. It aims to help kids stay active throughout the day and comes in a variety of different themes. These include Star Wars, Disney Princesses and Marvel superhero finishes. Whatever series your little one is into, there’s a Vivofit Jr. 2 for them.

We haven’t reviewed the Vivofit Jr. 2 but past Garmin Vivo-series have constantly performed well in our reviews, offering industry leading locations and fitness tracking services.

On paper the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 is a fairly impressive bit of kit. It comes with step, sleep and recommended activity tracking services and a nifty stories app that’s sure to help motivate your wee ones to keep active throughout the day.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.

