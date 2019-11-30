If you’re smartening up your home just in time for the Christmas rush then this handy Smart Clock packed with the Google Assistant is the perfect bedroom buy.

Google’s clever AI Assistant can be found in all sorts of devices these days, from phones to large Home Hubs. This product sees it popped inside a dinky alarm clock that could sit proudly on your bedside table.

Lenovo Smart Clock Lenovo Smart Clock Handy Google Assistant Smart Clock with a 4-inch touchscreen. Now at a seriously tempting Black Friday price.

This excellent Black Friday deal from online retailer sees the price chopped to £39, a notable saving off £40 off the RRP of £79.

The bulk of the clock is covered in a nice soft fabric, while the front houses the dinky 4-inch display. This will display a clock (of which many varieties are available) along with let you set alarms and timers.

A simple ‘OK, Google’ call will bring the Assistant to life, allowing you to ask questions about your schedule, the weather and so on. You can also use it to play music and podcasts. It’s a great tool if you’re controlling some smart lights or other smart home equipment.

Another handy touch is the extra USB-A port on the back, allowing you save a power plug and charge your phone with the clock.

We raved around the Smart Clock in our 4/5 star review, rounding off by saying, “Rather than simply squeezing the current Google Smart Displays into a smaller package, the Lenovo Smart Clock has been built to be an alarm clock first and foremost, which makes it easier to use and better suited for its primary function.”

